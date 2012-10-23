Look for Less: Sara Rue's Purple Polish
The mom-to-be looks gorgeous in her eggplant colored mini dress at STYLE channel's 4th annual Give & Get Fete in Beverly Hills.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Mom-to-be Sara Rue sure knows how to dress to impress.
On Oct. 4, the actress (and her bump!) looked glam while walking the red carpet during STYLE channel’s 4th annual Give & Get Fete in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The expectant actress wore JS Boutique‘s Embellished Maternity Dress ($189.50), black peep toe pumps, a beaded bracelet and a metallic clutch.
Love Rue’s sexy chic? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $59!
Courtesy ASOS
Dress
ASOS Maternity‘s Tulip Dress ($32) features sheer layers, plunging neckline and a pleated bust that will flatter your changing figure from your first trimester to your last.
Courtesy Zappos
Shoes
Take your pregnancy style to whole new heights with Chinese Laundry‘s Peeptoe Hotness Pumps ($59) — the cushioned soles will work wonders for tired feet.
Courtesy LOEHMANN’s
Bag
Before you plunge into parenthood (including diaper bags!), pack your evening essentials in Sasha‘s Glitter Envelope Clutch ($22), which also includes a detachable long chain strap.
Courtesy Charlotte Russe
Bracelet
Charlotte Russe‘s Faceted Bracelet ($5) is a chic finishing touch for any glam get up.
— Anya Leon