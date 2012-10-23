The mom-to-be looks gorgeous in her eggplant colored mini dress at STYLE channel's 4th annual Give & Get Fete in Beverly Hills.

Look for Less: Sara Rue's Purple Polish

Image zoom

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Mom-to-be Sara Rue sure knows how to dress to impress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Oct. 4, the actress (and her bump!) looked glam while walking the red carpet during STYLE channel’s 4th annual Give & Get Fete in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The expectant actress wore JS Boutique‘s Embellished Maternity Dress ($189.50), black peep toe pumps, a beaded bracelet and a metallic clutch.

Love Rue’s sexy chic? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $59!

Image zoom

Courtesy ASOS

Dress

ASOS Maternity‘s Tulip Dress ($32) features sheer layers, plunging neckline and a pleated bust that will flatter your changing figure from your first trimester to your last.

Image zoom

Courtesy Zappos

Shoes

Take your pregnancy style to whole new heights with Chinese Laundry‘s Peeptoe Hotness Pumps ($59) — the cushioned soles will work wonders for tired feet.

Image zoom

Courtesy LOEHMANN’s

Bag

Before you plunge into parenthood (including diaper bags!), pack your evening essentials in Sasha‘s Glitter Envelope Clutch ($22), which also includes a detachable long chain strap.

Image zoom

Courtesy Charlotte Russe

Bracelet

Charlotte Russe‘s Faceted Bracelet ($5) is a chic finishing touch for any glam get up.