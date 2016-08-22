"She really does have a good sense of humor, and she's able to laugh at herself," the actress tells PEOPLE

Sara Rue's Toddler Talulah Already Has Great One-Liners: 'She's Able to Laugh at Herself'

Robert Trachtenberg

Sara Rue‘s daughter Talulah may only be 3½, but she’s already inherited her mom’s penchant for comedy.

“She really does have a good sense of humor, and she’s able to laugh at herself. I am so grateful for that,” the actress, 37, tells PEOPLE. “And she started telling jokes.”

The star of TV Land’s Impastor says her little girl even has a signature one-liner that gets her and husband Kevin Price, 41, laughing every time.

“The best thing she says — and she says it all the time — is after me explaining, for example, ‘We can’t have sugar this late at night because it will keep you up or it might give you a tummy ache,’ she’ll look at me and just say, total deadpan, ‘I’m okay with that.’ ”

Rue’s own sense of humor has helped her deal with the difficult aspects of parenting.

“I think the key to being a good parent is having a sense of humor about everything, otherwise you would just go completely insane,” she says. “You could choose to get frustrated, or you can choose to laugh.

“That’s the key to any relationship, but especially when you’re dealing with an irrational toddler!” she adds.

And while having a young child is definitely challenging, it’s also given Rue a new appreciation for her career as an actress.

“I think it’s really easy to get jaded and over it, especially going on my 30th year in the business, so it’s nice just to see things through her eyes,” says the Less Than Perfect alum. “She came to work with me a lot this year on Impastor, and we had a fantasy sequence where I dressed up like a princess, and so Talulah came in her princess dress, and it made my day so much better.

Image zoom

“Normally you’re like, ‘Ugh, I have to get in this dress and it’s heavy and it’s hot,’ ” she continues. “You don’t see the fun of it because you’re at work, but bringing her and seeing the fun through her eyes has been really, really exciting.”

