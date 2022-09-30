Sara Quin Says It's 'Probably Inappropriate' for Son Sid to Have 'Same Freedom' She Did as a Kid

Sara Quin is taking motherhood one day at a time.

The Tegan and Sara artist, 42, opens up to PEOPLE about raising her 3-month-old baby boy Sid and whether she wants him to have the "same freedom that [she] had" as a teenager while discussing her and sister Tegan Quin's new Amazon Freevee series High School.

"I mean, I'll be honest, I don't even remotely think about if my child is going to have a difficult adolescence," she says. "All I think about is, will he sleep through the night?"

"He's 3 months old and I'm sure when he's a teenager there will be a thousand things for me to worry about and think about. I'm probably the wrong person to publicly talk about my own adolescence when talking about my own child's adolescence," adds Sara.

The singer revealed the birth of her first baby last month, sharing a mirror selfie of the newborn resting on her shoulder while promoting her and Tegan's 10th studio album Crybaby, which drops October 21. "My #crybaby," Sara wrote in the caption.

Michelle Faye/Amazon Freevee

"Part of me wants to be like, 'I want him to have the same freedom that I had.' That's probably inappropriate," Sara explains. "I think as a parent, you're supposed to be like, 'That's bad and he shouldn't have any of those experiences.' But I loved being a teenager with a lot of freedom."

Sara and Tegan relive their own adolescence in High School, which features TikTok stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as teenage versions of the duo, discovering their passion for music while navigating life, love and sexuality in high school.

"We were unsupervised a lot of the time," Sara says of her teenage years. "Our parents were busy and we were so curious and adventurous and independent. It's probably why we can do the job that we do now and why we have thrived as independent entrepreneurs."

"But right now I'm not thinking much about what's going to happen for Sid beyond, will he poop and is he going to sleep through the night? That's mostly what I think about right now."

With Tegan and Sara serving as executive producers, alongside Clea DuVall, High School also stars Olivia Rouyre, Amanda Fix, Brianne Tju, Geena Meszaros, CJ Valleroy, Nate Corddry, Kyle Bornheimer and Cobie Smulders. The show is based on their 2019 memoir of the same name.

High School premieres Oct. 14 on Amazon Freevee.