Sara Quin Shares First Photo of Her Newborn Baby While Promoting New Tegan and Sara Album

Sara Quin, 41, hadn't previously publicly disclosed that she was expecting

Published on August 3, 2022 02:06 PM
Photo: Tegan and Sara/Instagram

Sara Quin of twin musical duo Tegan & Sara is a mom!

The Canadian singer-songwriter, 41, revealed that she welcomed a baby with her partner while promoting Tegan & Sara's upcoming 10th studio album.

"My #crybaby," Sara captioned an Instagram photo, referencing the album title, Crybaby. The mirror selfie shows Sara holding a baby close to her chest. She has yet to share any further details.

Tegan and Sara first announced the new album in July, releasing singles "F---ing Up What Matters" and "Yellow."

In a statement to Pitchfork, Sara discussed the healing that took place while creating the album. Referencing "Yellow," she wrote, "[The song] was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood—wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiraling backward in time."

Tegan and Sara
Trevor Brady.

In September 2019, Sara spoke with PEOPLE about reflecting on growing up queer as she and Tegan worked on their memoir High School.

"The truth is, I hadn't really gone back and processed," Sara said at the time. "I hadn't actually sat for days and days or weeks and weeks writing about my memories around my first homophobia experiences or what it felt like to be 15 years old and caught in a sexual relationship and have to lie to my mother, or to be ashamed of myself. I'd never put into words how much shame I'd been carrying around."

Although she's often asked when she came out to her sister, Sara later added, "I still haven't told her! I have never said to Tegan, 'I'm gay.' We didn't talk about it! I couldn't even tell my sister!"

Going to therapy was "helpful," she said, and with the book now written, "the final outcome feels really good."

