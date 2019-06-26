It's a Boy! Sara Haines Welcomes Son Caleb Joseph: 'Riding the Life High'

Sara Haines is a mom of three!

The Strahan and Sara co-host, 41, and her husband Max Shifrin welcomed their third child in the early hours of Wednesday, June 26, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son Caleb Joseph Shifrin — who was named after Haines’ grandfather and brother — weighed 8 lbs., 15 oz.

“Max and I are riding the life high of meeting this new little guy and the heart we just grew as he joins Alec and Sandra,” Haines tells PEOPLE.

Baby boy joins big sister Sandra Grace, 18 months, and brother Alec Richard, 3.

Image zoom Sara Haines, Max Shifrin and son Caleb Joseph Sara Haines

Image zoom Sara Haines' son Caleb Joseph Sara Haines

Image zoom Max Shifrin and son Caleb Joseph

Image zoom Sara Haines Frazer Harrison/Getty

In March, Haines revealed the sex of her baby on air with help from her costar Michael Strahan and fellow daytime television star Maury Povich.

“Now I get to find out if I’m having a boy or a girl right here in front of America,” she said before cutting into a cake to see if the inside contained pink or blue frosting.

But in an unexpected twist, the center of the dessert was actually green! “That’s not even a color that’s been arbitrarily or absurdly assigned to sex,” Haines jokingly lamented. “I don’t know what to do with this!”

“This is serious,” said Povich, 80. “We’re going to have to do this the old-fashioned way: my envelope.” He then proceeded to pull a blue card out of an envelope as confetti of the same color rained from the ceiling.

Image zoom Sara Haines and family Jenny Grant Digital Imaging

In early January, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the television journalist and her husband, a lawyer, were expecting baby No. 3 together.

“We just figured out our one-on-one defense and now we have to move to a zone,” Haines told PEOPLE at the time. “Max and I are super excited while also being terrified! We are so grateful.”

During a May episode of their daytime talk show, Strahan, 47, surprised his co-host with a baby shower that included some very special guests: her high-school friends.

The five women appeared from backstage, leading a then-pregnant Haines to tearfully embrace her five pals after an initial shocked reaction.