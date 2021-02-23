She says the "worst part" about being a working mother is the "guilt of time away from" her kids

The View's Sara Haines Says She'd 'Love' to Have 10 Kids but '3 Is All I Can Handle'

Sara Haines says she would love a bigger family but feels maxed out at the moment.

The View co-host, 43, opened up about being a working mom during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story, explaining why she feels her family is complete with three little ones. Haines shares son Caleb Joseph, 20 months, daughter Sandra Grace, 3, and son Alec Richard, who turns 5 next week, with husband Max Shifrin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When one follower asked, "More babies for you? Or is three enough LOL," Haines replies: "I would love 10 more!!!! But 3 is all I can handle while being my best version for each of them ❤️❤️❤️"

Haines, who hosts the new game show The Chase, explains what she feels as being the "best" and "worst" parts about being a working mother. "Best part = feeling more energized and confident as a result of my work," she writes. "Worst part = the guilt of time away from them."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: Sara Haines/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Sara Haines/Instagram

Another follower asked, "How do you balance all the things on your plate?!? You must be superhuman?"

"I'm not...I can promise you that," says Haines. "I have my days where I am unstoppable and so on it. And then the next, I feel overwhelmed. Just doing my best like everyone else."