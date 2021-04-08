Sara Haines 'Felt So Broken' That She Didn't Experience Motherly Instincts 'Instantly' After Birth

"We always kind of pound in that, 'You'll have instincts. You'll know what you're doing, you're a mom!' But we don't say it could be really hard," says The View co-host

Sara Haines is getting candid about what she learned when she became a new mom.

On Wednesday's The View, the co-host opened up about what she wishes she knew before welcoming her first child back in 2016. Haines, 43 — who shares three kids with husband Max Shifrin: son Caleb Joseph, 21 months, daughter Sandra Grace, 3, and son Alec Richard, 5 — says she felt "so broken" when she didn't "instantly" develop motherly instincts.

"One of my first lessons I learned on the job was right after I had my first child, Alec, I didn't feel what everyone had described. You know, in every Instagram post, 'It's just like everything! It's beautiful!' " says Haines.

"I think so much of that is true when we look back on that day — and some people probably do feel that — but I don't think we speak enough about that you just met this baby, and you may love them and wanna protect them, but you don't know them," she continues. "We always kind of pound in that, 'You'll have instincts. You'll know what you're doing, you're a mom!' But we don't say it could be really hard."

"You're probably not gonna know what you're doing; you're gonna learn on the job. It's okay," adds Haines. "I think I just felt so broken when I didn't feel what everyone else had said I would instantly. I'll be the voice for the people who don't feel that and let you know you're not alone. It's a work in progress."

In February, Haines talked about being a working mom during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story, explaining why she feels her family is complete with three little ones.

When one follower asked, "More babies for you? Or is three enough LOL," she replied: "I would love 10 more!!!! But 3 is all I can handle while being my best version for each of them ❤️❤️❤️"

Haines, who also hosts the game show The Chase, explained what she feels as being the "best" and "worst" parts about being a working mother. "Best part = feeling more energized and confident as a result of my work," she wrote. "Worst part = the guilt of time away from them."

Another fan asked, "How do you balance all the things on your plate?!? You must be superhuman?"