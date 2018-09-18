GMA Day's Sara Haines Surprised On-Air by Husband and Kids for Her 41st Birthday — See BTS Photos!

Happy birthday, Sara Haines!

On Tuesday, the star celebrated her 41st birthday on-air during GMA Day with co-host Michael Strahan, who pulled off with a series of sweet surprises!

In addition to shocking Haines by bringing out her college volleyball coach and teammates, Strahan brought out her husband of four years Max Shifrin and their two children: 2½-year-old son Alec Richard and daughter Sandra Grace, who is almost 9 months old.

“Oh my God, you guys get to meet my kids!” the former View co-host excitedly told her former teammates.

And Haines’ children appear naturals in front of the camera!

In behind the scenes photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Alec is seen smiling from ear-to-ear as he holds onto a microphone on set of his mom’s new show, which takes over the third hour of Good Morning America.

And little Sandra was also in good spirits as she showed off her adorable smile as she was carried by her father.

Haines and Shifrin welcomed their baby girl in December 2017.

“He is the sweetest big brother,” the mother of two previously told PEOPLE of their son. “It’s really cute.”

Though Alec and Sandra made their GMA Day debut on their mom’s birthday, they previously went to work with Haines. Most recently in March, Sandra made her View debut. “Sandra slept right through her debut on @theviewabc,” the proud parent shared on Instagram at the time.

