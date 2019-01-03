GMA Day's Sara Haines, 41, Expecting Third Child with Husband Max Shifrin

Sara Haines is pregnant!

The GMA Day co-host, 41, and her husband Max Shifrin are expecting their third child, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The new baby — who will join big sister Sandra Grace, 1, and brother Alec Richard, 2½ — is due in July.

“We just figured out our one-on-one defense and now we have to move to a zone,” Haines tells PEOPLE. “Max and I are super excited while also being terrified! We are so grateful.”

Haines wed Shifrin, a lawyer, in November 2014, welcoming Alec in March 2016 and Sandra in December 2017.

The proud mom has since shared many a snapshot of her adorable family to social media, including a series of professional photos in November that she admitted were “more than a little chaotic” to get.

“Merry merry Christmas from the Haines/Shifrin!!” Haines captioned a photograph slideshow of her immediate and extended brood on Christmas Day. “Seeing our little family with my #Haines family (the originals + my niece & nephews) has my cup running over.”

In September, the star celebrated her 41st birthday on air during GMA Day with co-host Michael Strahan, who pulled it off with a series of sweet surprises.

In addition to shocking Haines by bringing out her college volleyball coach and teammates, Strahan brought out her husband of four years and their two children. “Oh my God, you guys get to meet my kids!” she excitedly told her former teammates.

In behind-the-scenes photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Alec was seen smiling from ear-to-ear as he held onto a microphone on the set of his mom’s show, which takes over the third hour of Good Morning America. Little Sandra was also in good spirits, showing off her adorable smile as she was carried by her father.

