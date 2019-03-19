Sara Haines Reveals the Sex of Her Third Baby on the Way - with the Help of Maury Povich!

The results are in … and it’s a boy!

On Tuesday’s episode of Strahan & Sara, Sara Haines reveals the sex of her baby with a little extra help from her co-host Michael Strahan and daytime television star Maury Povich.

Haines, 41, is pregnant with her third child with husband Max Shifrin. “Now I get to find out if I’m having a boy or a girl right here in front of America,” she says at the beginning of Tuesday’s segment.

First, the co-hosts try to reveal the sex by cutting a cake to see if the inside is pink or blue (“It’s 2019, why are we still assigning blue and pink?” Haines asks.)

Haines and Strahan are left surprised, however, as the cake turns out to be green. “That’s not even a color that’s been arbitrarily or absurdly assigned to sex,” Haines says. “I don’t know what to do with this!”

Maury Povich, Sara Haines and Michael Strahan ABC/Lou Rocco

Next, the co-hosts try spraying silly string — but the can sprays out purple silly string. Needing help, Strahan and Haines call up Povich, who appears onstage to help out with the sex reveal.

“So, you’re preggers and you want to find out if Michael —” Povich begins to joke, suggesting Strahan was the father.

“This is serious,” he continues. “We’re going to have to do this the old fashioned way — my envelope.” Povich then pulls a blue card out of the envelope as blue confetti rains down from the ceiling.

In early January, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the Strahan & Sara co-host and her husband are expecting their third child.

The new baby — who will join big sister Sandra Grace, 15 months, and brother Alec Richard, 3 — is due in July.

“We just figured out our one-on-one defense and now we have to move to a zone,” Haines told PEOPLE. “Max and I are super excited while also being terrified! We are so grateful.”

Haines wed Shifrin, a lawyer, in November 2014, welcoming Alec in March 2016 and Sandra in December 2017.

The proud mom has since shared many a snapshot of her adorable family to social media, including a series of professional photos in November that she admitted were “more than a little chaotic” to get.

Earlier this month, she posted a sweet snap of Sandra and Alec, captioning the post, “Sometimes it just takes 2…”