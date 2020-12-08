The View 's Sara Haines on Welcoming 3 Kids Back to Back: 'We Didn't Have the Luxury of Time'

Sara Haines is used to living in a state of "chaos" with three little ones at home.

On Monday, the View co-host, 43, engaged fans in an "ask me anything" Q&A on her Instagram Story, during which she fielded wide-ranging inquiries about her life, including being a mom of three. Haines shares son Caleb Joseph, 17 months, daughter Sandra Grace, who turns 3 on Dec. 23, and son Alec Richard, 4½, with her lawyer husband Max Shifrin.

When one follower asked how the working mom juggles her little ones, she joked: "If by juggle you mean keep them alive, then yes." Haines further opened up about wanting to expand her family somewhat quickly because of her age.

"We wanted more, and I was older, so we didn't have the luxury of time to catch our breath. We just stayed in the chaos," wrote Haines. "Still there...send help."

The former Good Morning America personality also explained why she decided to focus on her family after being very career-centric. "Ask yourself how badly you want it," she wrote to a fan considering starting a family in her 30s. "I could not accept the life I had inadvertently chosen by always choosing work first. I wanted more."

Haines — who hinted on a recent episode of The View that her husband was considering officially getting a vasectomy since they "need to stop!" — also shared how she dealt with postpartum depression, saying that "therapy & meds" worked.

"I also prioritized raising my heart rate for 20-30 min. a day to maximize my internal happy (not a scientific term) hormones," she added.

And in general insight to her parenting life, Haines got candid about harshly judging herself when it comes to being a mom.