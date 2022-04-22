Sara Haines Jokes About Family Easter Photo: 'Maybe Next Time We Can All Look at the Camera'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcoBYsAJS_8/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= sarahaines Verified Did we just get a family picture? Why yes we did. Maybe next time we can all look at the camera. Edited · 3h

Sara Haines didn't quite get the family photo she had imagined this Easter!

The View co-host, 44, posted a sweet snap from her family's holiday celebration last weekend on Instagram, captioning the adorable photo, "Did we just get a family picture? Why yes we did. Maybe next time we can all look at the camera."

Haines and her husband of nearly eight years, Max Shifrin, can be seen smiling from ear to ear as they pose in front of a gorgeous pink floral backdrop adorned with large multi-colored flowers, an Easter bunny, and a carrot, while their three kids – Alec Richard, 6, Sandra Grace, 4, and Caleb Joseph, who turns 3 in June – ham it up for the camera.

While Haines and Shifrin, 39, certainly have their hands full with their three kids, the former Good Morning America personality offered viewers some insight about how they work as a team to tackle parenting duties during a September episode of The View.

"I turned to Max and I just said, 'I'm willing to have transactional deals with you if you can just put the kids to bed please,' " she said with a laugh. "That's about how romantic the suggestion felt too: 'I will pay you in other things, other currency, if you go ahead and put those kids to bed.' "

Co-host Joy Behar said, "So you see it as a bartering system?"

"If that is what he needs, and this is what I need, I think it sounds like a perfect solution," responded Haines.

Back in February 2021, Haines talked about being a working mom during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story, explaining why she feels her family is complete with three little ones.