GMA's Sara Haines Talks Life as a New Mom of 3: 'I'm Not Sure If We Ever Figured Out Having 2!'

Sara Haines is easing into life as a mom of three!

The Strahan, Sara and Keke co-anchor, 41, welcomed her third child, son Caleb Joseph, 11 weeks ago with lawyer husband Max Shifrin. And her new family of five couldn’t be happier.

“Max and I are still adjusting to having three kids — although I’m not sure if we ever completely figured out having two!” the Good Morning America contributor and former View co-host jokes in the new issue of PEOPLE.

The couple are also parents to daughter Sandra Grace, 20 months, and son Alec Richard, 3½.

“But within the chaos, we constantly remind each other to pause and take it all in,” Haines adds in her conversation with PEOPLE. “We feel very lucky.”

Haines and Shifrin welcomed their new addition on June 26. Baby Caleb — who was named after Haines’ grandfather and brother — weighed 8 lbs., 15 oz.

“Max and I are riding the life high of meeting this new little guy and the heart we just grew as he joins Alec and Sandra,” the ABC journalist told PEOPLE of her newest family member back in June.

For more from Sara Haines, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.