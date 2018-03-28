"She is cooing and giggling and just smiling," Sara Haines tells PEOPLE. "She's such a happy baby!"

The View Host Sara Haines Shares Portrait of Daughter Sandra: 'She Is the Cutest Little Nugget'

Baby makes four for the Haines family!

Sara Haines and her husband, lawyer Max Shifrin, welcomed daughter Sandra Grace on Dec. 23, and The View co-host is over the moon about her new bundle of joy.

“She is the cutest little nugget ever,” Haines, 40, says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “She is cooing and giggling and just smiling. She’s such a happy baby!”

Image zoom Credit: Heidi Gutman/ABC

Sara Haines, Sandra Grace and Max Shifrin

Haines says that while her 2-year-old son Alec Richard is thrilled to have a little sister, he’s still getting used to sharing his parents’ attention.

“He is the sweetest big brother,” she says. “It’s really cute. But he doesn’t love when we are busy with her. If I’m holding her or pumping, he always says ‘Mama, no pump, no pump’ or ‘Mama, baby swing,’ like put the baby in the swing, put her down. It’s nothing against her, he just doesn’t want it to cut into his resources!”

Image zoom Credit: Heidi Gutman/ABC

The Haines-Shifrin family

With baby Sandra already sleeping 8-9 hours a night, getting enough rest has always been a big priority for Haines.

“The one book we read before we became parents was about how to get your baby to sleep,” she says. “We were working on Alec from the point he came out and we got him sleeping early and he remains a very good sleeper. That is a parent’s sanity if you can sleep and rest; you’re capable of superhuman things. But if you’re not sleeping, game over.”