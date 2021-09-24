Sara Haines Barters Sex with Husband to Get Him to Put Their 3 Kids to Bed: 'Perfect Solution'

Sara Haines found one key to getting her husband to help with their kids.

The View co-host, 44, shares three children with her lawyer husband Max Shifrin — sons Caleb Joseph, 2, and Alec Richard, 5, plus 3½-year-old daughter Sandra Grace — and on Thursday's episode of the talk show, Haines joked about using sex as a ploy to get Shifrin to put their kids to bed at night when she's exhausted.

"I turned to Max and I just said, 'I'm willing to have transactional deals with you if you can just put the kids to bed please,' " she said with a laugh. "That's about how romantic the suggestion felt too: 'I will pay you in other things, other currency, if you go ahead and put those kids to bed.' "

Co-host Joy Behar said, "So you see it as a bartering system?"

"If that is what he needs, and this is what I need, I think it sounds like a perfect solution," responded Haines.

Back in February, Haines talked about being a working mom during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story, explaining why she feels her family is complete with three little ones.

When one follower asked, "More babies for you? Or is three enough LOL," she replied: "I would love 10 more!!!! But 3 is all I can handle while being my best version for each of them ❤️❤️❤️."

Haines also explained what she feels as being the "best" and "worst" parts about being a working mother too. "Best part = feeling more energized and confident as a result of my work," she wrote at the time. "Worst part = the guilt of time away from them."