Pregnant Sara Haines Emotionally Reunites with High-School Friends During Surprise Baby Shower

It was a day of celebration and surprises for Sara Haines on Wednesday’s episode of Strahan and Sara.

Haines, who is expecting her third child in July, was surprised at the top of the show to see “Sara Haines’ Baby Bonanza Shower Extravaganza” be the main topic of the day, with her co-host Michael Strahan beside her to get the excitement going

Strahan, 47, showed the love to his co-host, 41, and gave her a gift wrapped up in a blue box. Haines was sentimental upon opening the present, which was a framed photo of her and all her high-school friends. (Little did she know the real gift would come only moments later.)

“The meaning behind this is that I know you’re excited for this baby,” Strahan began as Haines, wearing all red, admired the thoughtful gift.

“But, being pregnant right now, you can’t go on the girls’ trip that you all usually take,” the former NFL player said, leading Haines to describe what goes on with her longtime friends.

“When we get together, it is so pure,” she explained.

As Strahan began hinting that she wouldn’t be missing out on “all the fun,” Haines started to realize a surprise was brewing, asking, “Are you sending me to Iowa?!”

Seconds later, Haines’ high-school friends all came out on stage, leading the mom-to-be to tearfully embrace her five close pals after an initial shocked reaction.

Haines — who is already mom to daughter Sandra Grace, 16 months, and son Alec Richard, 3 — revealed she and husband Max Shifrin are expecting their third child on her talk show in January.

“I am making a human. I am pregnant,” Haines announced on GMA Day, the show’s original name, sharing the news alongside Strahan and holding up a picture of her sonogram.

“If it’s a boy, Michael would be a fantastic name,” joked Strahan, who surprised his co-host with flowers.

In March, Haines revealed she was indeed having a boy, done so with the help of Strahan and their fellow daytime television star Maury Povich.

“So, you’re preggers and you want to find out if Michael — ” Povich, 80, joked as he appeared on stage during Strahan and Sara in March.

“This is serious,” he continued. “We’re going to have to do this the old fashioned way — my envelope.” Povich then pulled a blue card out of the envelope as blue confetti rained down from the ceiling, leaving the expectant mom thrilled and emotional.

“We just figured out our one-on-one defense and now we have to move to a zone,” Haines told PEOPLE in January after revealing her pregnancy. “Max and I are super excited while also being terrified! We are so grateful.”

Strahan and Sara airs weekdays at 1 p.m. EST/12 p.m. CST on ABC.