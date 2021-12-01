Sandra Bullock Recalls Moment She Told Longtime Partner Bryan Randall About Adopting Daughter Laila

In a new episode of Red Table Talk, the actress opened up about coparenting with Bryan Randall, whom she began dating in 2015

Sandra Bullock is raving about her longtime partner's involvement with raising their children.

During Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sat down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she opened up about the moment she told her partner, photographer Bryan Randall, about her decision to adopt their daughter Laila.

Bullock is mom to son Louis, 11, whom she adopted in 2010. After entering her relationship with Randall, they welcomed Laila, now 8, via adoption in 2015.

As The Unforgivable star navigated adoption for the second time and adjusting to being a mother of two, Bullock said Randall has been a "saint" and "very patient" with her, adding, "He has evolved on a level that is not human." However, when asked if Randall was a part of her decision to adopt Laila, she quickly joked, "Hell no."

"I had Louis first. And then when I met him — and we hadn't been together that long — I go, 'Do you remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son?' ... He was still scared, his whole life had been unraveled because of me," Bullock explained. "And I said, 'You know that still holds.' And he said, 'Okay, why?' And I was like, 'Because I'm bringing a child home when I come back from Toronto.' He was like, 'Sorry what?' "

"And he was so happy, but he was scared. I'm a bulldozer," she continued. "My life was already on the track and here's this beautiful human being who doesn't want anything to do with my life, but the right human being to be there to help me."

Bullock added that Randall is the example she wants her children to have, despite not always agreeing with each other. The actress also noted that if he can be an example that Louis and Laila "feel drawn to" then he's the "right parent to be in this position."

"I'm stubborn but sometimes I need to sit back and listen and go, 'You're saying it differently but we mean exactly the same thing,' " she said on the show. "It's hard to coparent because I just want to do it myself."

Sandra Bullock Red Table Talk Sandra Bullock and her daughter Laila | Credit: Red Table Talk

The Blind Side star opened up to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) earlier this month about her relationship with her kids and watching them grow over the years.

"I'm just the mom," she said of how her kids view her. "When I'm gone, I'm missed, when I'm there, I'm annoying, and that's exactly the way it should be."