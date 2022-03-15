Sandra Bullock Is Stepping Back from Films to Be with Her Kids: 'The Place That Makes Me Happiest'

Sandra Bullock is hitting the brakes on her career for the time being to focus on family.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 57-year-old actress said that after the upcoming premiere of her latest film, The Lost City, she's taking a step back in order to spend quality time with her children — son Louis and daughter Laila.

"Right now, and I don't know how long that will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest," Bullock told the outlet. "I take my job very seriously when I'm at work. It's 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."

"We don't know how long or how short, but that's where I'm gonna be for a while," she added.

Bullock then quipped that her mom duties will involve "servicing their every need" and their "social calendar."

The Oscar winner also revealed that she's excited for Louis and Laila to attend their first movie premiere with her for The Lost City, which hits theaters March 25.

"They'll back door it. Though Laila really wants to be on the carpet. I was like 'Not happening.' But they get to see it and they all get to invite a friend," Bullock said to ET.

"It'll be the first time out of this sort of dark cloud of the pandemic that they get to feel some kind of feeling of normalcy," she added.

The mom of two opened up to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in December about her relationship with her kids and watching them grow over the years.

"I'm just the mom," Bullock said of how her kids view her. "When I'm gone, I'm missed, when I'm there, I'm annoying, and that's exactly the way it should be."

Asked if her kids think she's cool, the Speed star immediately answered, "No, not at all. Not unless I bring home some kind of treat. Last night I came home with donuts. I was so incredibly cool at that moment!"