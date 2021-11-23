"He was like 6 when he asked me not to do it and I said okay," the actress said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Sandra Bullock's Son Louis Convinced Her Not to Take 'Unfortunate' Movie Role: 'He Was Actually Right'

Sandra Bullock's son seems to know what's best for her career.

The 57-year-old actress appeared on Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live where she opened up about her 11-year-old son Louis and his spot-on career advice. Bullock explained that years ago, she passed on an "unfortunate" movie after her son convinced her that she should not take the role.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was approached by something … but my son said not to do it," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "I was kind of not in the place that Louis felt I should be … and he was actually right!"

Bullock added, "I saw it when it came out and I went, 'Ooo, that's unfortunate.' He was like 6 when he asked me not to do it and I said okay."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sandra Bullock on Spider-Man Rumors, Son Telling Her Not to Take a Role & “Hunky” Co-Star Bill Burr Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Despite the good advice, the Ocean's 8 star revealed that Louis doesn't even watch the movies she does star in.

"I'm not his cup of tea," she joked on the show, noting that he'd rather watch Spider-Man or Japanese anime. "He's 11 and he has really good taste."

Bullock announced in 2010 that she adopted Louis when he was 3½ months old. "He's just perfect, I can't even describe him any other way," Bullock told PEOPLE at the time. "It's like he's always been a part of our lives."

The actress is also mom to daughter Laila, 8, whom she welcomed through adoption in 2015. Bullock opened up to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) earlier this month about her relationship with her kids and watching them grow over the years.

"I'm just the mom," she stated on Friday of how her kids view her. "When I'm gone, I'm missed, when I'm there, I'm annoying, and that's exactly the way it should be."

When asked if her kids think she's cool, the Speed star immediately answered, "No, not at all. Not unless I bring home some kind of treat. Last night I came home with donuts. I was so incredibly cool at that moment!"

"I love who they are," the Blind Side actress continued. "Every day I get to see who they are. I am one of the lucky individuals that gets to be around my children all the time and see who they get to grow up and be."

"And who they're growing up to be, I couldn't be more proud of," she added.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Bullock recently reflected on how preparing for her new film The Unforgivable helped her become a better parent to her kids.

In the upcoming Netflix film, Bullock plays an incarcerated woman trying to re-enter society, and in researching the movie, she met with real-life women behind bars.