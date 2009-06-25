Sandra Bullock Says Betty White's Take on Stepchildren Gave Her Strength

sandra-bullock-150.jpg

At 44 and 87 respectively, who knew that both Sandra Bullock and Betty White shared so much in common? While spending time filming their new movie The Proposal, Sandra — after discovering that her co-star once found herself in the same situation when it came to parenting stepchildren — was only further encouraged that her lifestyle choices have been the right ones.

“[Betty] said, ‘You know what? I never had children biologically. I married someone who had three children. And how blessed I was to have those three stepchildren.’ That’s exactly what happened to me,” Sandra recalls.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I went, ‘Wow.’ When everyone is going, ‘You should have a baby now,’ I’m like, ‘I could. Maybe I should. But do I need to?'”

Embracing life as a stepmom to husband Jesse James‘ children — Chandler, 14, Jesse James Jr., 11, and Sunny, 5 — has Sandra stepping in to help raise their youngest daughter while her mother Janine Lindemulder serves time for failure to pay taxes. As for the older children, as a result of the couple’s teamwork with mom Karla, things have been smooth sailing. “We all parent together,” she says. “It’s beautiful. It’s like synchronized swimming.”

While the actress is well aware she “may never hear that word ‘mom,'” and admits the lack of a formal title “hurts,” she has come to terms with the bigger picture of parenting. “Being a parent is not about breeding. It’s about caring,” she explains. That, she says, is what remains close to her heart.

“It’s easy to say, but it’s harder to do. But this is the best test of being a parent. And I just have to keep reminding myself I don’t care what I get. I care what I give.”

The Proposal is in theaters now.