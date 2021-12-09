Sandra Bullock Reveals Her Kids' Clever Loophole When Asking for Cell Phones

Sandra Bullock has a pair of clever kids on her hands.

The 57-year-old actress appears on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show where she shares with host Kelly Clarkson the funny conversation she had recently with her kids, Louis, 11, and Laila, 8. During the show, the two moms laugh as they discuss their common struggle with helping their kids do their math homework.

"That's the new math that I don't understand. I don't even try," Bullock says as Clarkson, 39, adds that she tells her kids to just "phone a friend" for help.

Bullock continues, "But then they're like, 'Well you won't buy me a phone,'" before noting that her kids already have iPads.

While Clarkson teases that a cell phone is the same as an iPad, Bullock then details how her kids came back with yet another clever response to the argument.

"I had that same thought, and then we go into a pandemic and every child is on the iPad learning stuff that I didn't teach them that they shouldn't have known and then I go, 'You're not getting a phone.' And my son goes, 'It's the same thing as my iPad, just smaller,' " Bullock says.

Clarkson then jokes that it's a "first world issue."

Bullock goes on to tease that her solution to the conversation is simply to say, "If you want that phone, you're skipping dinner for a year."

The mom of two previously opened up to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) earlier this month about her relationship with her kids and watching them grow over the years.

"I'm just the mom," Bullock said of how her kids view her. "When I'm gone, I'm missed, when I'm there, I'm annoying, and that's exactly the way it should be."

Asked if her kids think she's cool, the Speed star immediately answered, "No, not at all. Not unless I bring home some kind of treat. Last night I came home with donuts. I was so incredibly cool at that moment!"