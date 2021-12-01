Sandra Bullock Recalls Terrifying Home Invasion: 'The One Night Louis Wasn't With Me'

In a new episode of Red Table Talk, the actress speaks candidly about the night her house was broken into while she was home alone

Sandra Bullock arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Unforgivable" at DGA Theater Complex on November 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Sandra Bullock is sharing new details about the night somebody broke into her home.

On Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress speaks candidly about the break-in and why she was "unraveling" after the terrifying moment.

"My house was broken into while I was in it," she tells Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. "I'm in the closet going, 'This doesn't end well.' I'm in the closet, [which is] not gonna help."

"It was the one night that Louis wasn't with me," Bullock says of her son, whom she welcomed via adoption in 2010 when he was 3½ months old. "It was the one night that our nanny goes, 'Let me just take him to my apartment which is up the street because you're going to be out late.' "

"Had he been home, I would've run to the closet, which is now my official closet but that was his bedroom, and it would have changed our destiny forever," she says. "So why was he not home on that one night? And the violation of that. I wasn't the same after that. I was unraveling."

"I haven't been alone since the day it happened," Bullock adds.

Elsewhere in the interview, the star, whose latest movie The Unforgivable is out Dec. 10, admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color. Bullock is also mom to daughter Laila, 8, whom she welcomed via adoption in 2015.

"To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us," Bullock explains. "And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin being her babies or a white woman with white babies."