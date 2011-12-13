The actress enjoys quality time in the chilly Big Apple with her son

Sandra Bullock and her son Louis aren’t letting a cold snap stand in their way.

The Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close star, 47, took to the streets of New York City on Monday with her bundled up baby boy.

Louis looked ready to brave the elements in an argyle sweater hoodie, down jacket and boots.

The actress recently told PEOPLE that motherhood is her top priority, and that she’s “very happy being a mom.

“If you let a child into your life, you get a second chance at a childhood and you do things you thought were long past,” she tells Extra in a separate interview.