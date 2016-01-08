"Nothing has changed and everything has changed, but it's not different," the mother of two gushed.

Sandra Bullock on Daughter Laila Joining Her Family: 'We Were Always Making Room for Her'

Sandra Bullock loves being a mama to 5-year-old son Louis and 3½-year-old daughter Laila, both whom she couldn’t help but gush about at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday.

After delivering an endearing acceptance speech inspired by Louis, the proud parent revealed Laila was always a part of her family even before she arrived from Louisiana, where she was in foster care before being adopted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s like she’s always been there,” Bullock, 51, told Access Hollywood. “It’s like [Louis’] been waiting for her. Nothing has changed and everything has changed, but it’s not different.”

With another addition in her family, the Minions star explained Laila has made herself at home with her vocal personality.

“It’s louder,” the Oscar winner said. “It’s so much louder, because she’s got a voice that carries. She’s going to be a singer, or a judge. Someone who commands a room with her voice.”

In December, Bullock revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that she adopted Laila. “When I look at Laila, there’s no doubt in my mind that she was supposed to be here,” she shared.

Louis was so excited to be a big brother, he helped his mom spearhead the adoption process three years ago.