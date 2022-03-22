"I'm not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while," Bullock tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!)

Sandra Bullock Says She's 'Not' Retiring, Just Taking Time to Spend with Her 'Beautiful Babies'

Sandra Bullock isn't closing the door on her acting career.

Bullock, 57, talked about her decision to take a break from the big screen while speaking to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) correspondent Sandra Vergara at the Los Angeles premiere of her new action comedy, The Lost City.

Bullock — who is mom to son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 8, — explained that she is planning to spend more time with her "beautiful babies."

"I'm not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while," she said. "I have beautiful babies. I'd rather look at them."

Bullock added, "I'd rather look at them every day and have them be mad at me and annoyed and make memories with them for right now."

"I never said I'm retiring, unless while I'm with the babies, [If] I decide to retire, then I'll make that announcement," she continued, before joking, "A very important announcement that no one will care about."

Bullock previously told Entertainment Tonight she would be stepping back from work to prioritize family time, although she said she didn't yet know how long her break would last.

"Right now, and I don't know how long that will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest," she told the outlet. "I take my job very seriously when I'm at work. It's 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."

The actress added, "We don't know how long or how short, but that's where I'm gonna be for a while," before joking that her responsibilities to her two kids included "servicing their every need" and keeping up with their "social calendar."

Bullock recently opened up about life as a mom of two in a November 2021 interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!), telling host Jeremy Parsons that to her children, she's "just the mom."

"When I'm gone, I'm missed, when I'm there, I'm annoying, and that's exactly the way it should be," she said.

Bullock added that she "loves" watching Louis and Laila grow up, explaining, "Every day I get to see who they are. I am one of the lucky individuals that gets to be around my children all the time and see who they get to grow up and be."