Accepting the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Award for best-frightened performance for her Netflix hit Bird Box, Bullock told the crowd the award was for her kids.

“I wanted you to see what being a family looks like, that sometimes you’re born into a family, sometimes you need to go find it, sometimes it finds you,” she said. “But no matter how it comes together, that when it does, family is what you fight for, family is what you protect and what you saw in that movie is what your mommy would do for you.”

“But no matter what, you are my first thought in the morning, you are my last thought at night,” she continued. “I was put on this earth to protect you, you are my world, I love you so much, and I will move mountains to make sure that you are safe.”