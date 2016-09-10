Sandra Bullock on Her Son Louis and Daughter Laila: 'I Have the Loudest Children on the Planet'

Sandra Bullock is loving being a mother of two, though she admits it hasn’t been a quiet experience.

The Oscar-winning actress caught up with old friend Harry Connick Jr. on his new daytime show Harry, and gave a cute update on her son Louis, 6, and 4-year-old daughter Laila.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The babies are so good. So loud. So loud. I have the loudest children on the planet, I don’t know if it’s the acoustics, but they are amazing,” Bullock, 52, shares before the host adds, “That’s because they are New Orleans kids, man.”

In 2010, the star adopted Louis, who was born in New Orleans, when he was 3½-months-old. In December 2015, Bullock exclusively told PEOPLE she had adopted Laila from Louisiana, where she had been in foster care until age 3½.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“They are just good, funny souls,” the proud mom said.

The loud moments of parenthood aren’t the only times Bullock has fun with her kids, she also enjoys quiet sleep time rituals.

“The most peaceful time of day is when I know for a fact that both of them are successfully asleep,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I can leave their room knowing we have another day under our belt.”

Harry premieres on Monday, Sept.12.