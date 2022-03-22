Sandra Bullock Jokes It 'Bothers' Her That Her Kids Have Opinions: 'They Don't Agree with Mine'

Sandra Bullock is joking about the mixed emotions her children give her the more they grow up.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan Tuesday, the 57-year-old actress opened up about her love for her kids — son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 8 — admitting that they're both "sufficiently nerve-wracking" the older they get.

"A friend of mine once said, 'Be prepared to love and hate something so much at the same time.' But there's always a lot of love," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "My kids are so funny, so strange, so cool, a little too smart for what I'm comfortable for right now."

"You can't spell in front of them anymore, you can't sidebar because they're listening. They're turning into people who have opinions. And sometimes they don't agree with mine, that bothers me," Bullock teased. "But I love them so much. I was just blessed with two pretty awesome kids. I do want to kill them occasionally, but I won't."

Additionally, the mom of two shared that Louis and Laila will be joining her while traveling for promotion of her latest film, The Lost City, adding that she's turning the press tour into a mini vacation for her kids.

"The sort of first, out-of-the-pandemic trip that we're taking, is for press for this film," she said. "It's like a coming out party for this family because we've been living under the same roof like everyone else for two years. They're pretty excited."

Bullock added that the trip will be filled with all food destinations because Louis has become "a crazy foodie."

"He started off as a mixologist, was very into mixing drinks. Had a cocktail book, no alcohol. And then he got into making boba. So that hit the kitchen. And then it was like, he wanted to deep fry everything. Everything was coated in sugar."

"There's a science of food that's happening, but everything is food based for him. And for Laila, everything is an extreme sport of danger for her. I have to find those elements on the tour to make them happy."

Earlier this week, the actress talked about her recent decision to take a break from the big screen after The Lost City.

While speaking to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) correspondent Sandra Vergara at the movie's Los Angeles premiere, Bullock explained that she is planning to spend more time with her "beautiful babies."

"I'm not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while," she said. "I have beautiful babies. I'd rather look at them."

Bullock added, "I'd rather look at them every day and have them be mad at me and annoyed and make memories with them for right now."