Sandra Bullock Discusses How Her New Film Made Her a Better Mother and Inspired Her to Get Tattoo

Sandra Bullock is sharing details about how preparing for her newest film turned into an inspiring lesson in parenting.

The Oscar winner, 57, plays an incarcerated woman trying to reenter society in the upcoming Netflix film The Unforgivable, and in researching the movie, Bullock met with real-life women behind bars.

"One of my tattoos was in honor of one of the women that I got to interview that helped me with insight to my daughter," the Practical Magic star told Extra on Monday.

The star revealed to PEOPLE in 2015 that she had adopted a daughter, Laila, who had been in foster care in Louisiana.

"She, too, went through the foster care system and there was something that was similar and she says, 'Oh, my God, that happened to me. That's who I was.' " Bullock said.

"I got home and I go, 'How is it that I went there to get her story, and I left there being a better parent because of the gift that she gave me?' "

In addition to Laila, 9, Bullock is also has a son Louis, 11, whom she adopted in 2010.

As for the tattoo that the interaction inspired, the star said "it was a barbed wire with a butterfly on it."

Bullock also shared that in researching the new film and speaking to incarcerated women, it became important for her to share "the truth of their journey to how they got there."

Bullock stars in and is a producer on The Unforgivable, which marks her second project with Netflix after 2018's wildly successful thriller Bird Box.

Unforgivable also stars Jon Bernthal, Vincent D'Onofrio and Viola Davis.

Of her duties as producer and what it took to assemble such a cast, the Speed star told Extra, "Sometimes you have to beg… and I have no problem begging. Everybody came with such power. It was incredible."