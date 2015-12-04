Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"It's pretty amazing to just sit in bed and listen to them on the monitor," the star tells PEOPLE of her two kids

When Sandra Bullock is tucking in her two kids at night, she has a go-to read-aloud: The Family Book, by Todd Parr.

“Everyone will find their family represented there!” she tells PEOPLE of the colorfully illustrated tale, which celebrates diversity.

After a day chasing 5-year-old Louis, 3½-year-old Laila and dogs Poppy and Ruby, Bullock finds herself “asleep by 8:45 p.m.,” she says. “But I’m up by 5:45 a.m., so there’s that. That’s what makes me happy — having so much love.”

Cover Photograph by Bryan Randall/Getty Images

She also reveals that Laila, whom she recently adopted after fostering, and Louis, whom she adopted in 2010, share a room.

“It’s pretty amazing to just sit in bed and listen to them on the monitor, how they interact and take care of each other,” she says.

“The most peaceful time of day is when I know for a fact that both of them are successfully asleep,” she adds, “and I can leave their room knowing we have another day under our belt.”

To learn more about adoption and fostering in the U.S., go to adoptuskids.org and kids-alliance.org.