Sandra Bullock opens up on a new episode of Red Table Talk about her experience with EDMR therapy and how she “learned to ask for help”

Sandra Bullock Credits Her Children with Pulling Herself Together amid Dark Time in Life

Sandra Bullock is sharing how her two kids helped her to find healing.

After a series of "crazy" events, including being bitten by a poisonous spider, her hair falling out, having "alopecia spots everywhere" and a break-in at her home, Bullock recalls thinking, "If I don't pull it together, I'm gonna die."

"Something is gonna happen to my body that I can't control," she says, sharing that she later "sought counsel" through EDMR therapy.

"I learned to ask for help, I'm not good at asking for help, it's not how I was raised. I had to ask for help. I'm still not great at it, but I'm getting better," she continues. "And it was my children who showed me that unless I pull it together right now, I'm not gonna be around to have the moments that I want to have."

Elsewhere in the interview, Bullock, whose latest movie The Unforgivable is out Dec. 10, admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.

"To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us," Bullock explains. "And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin being her babies or a white woman with white babies."

"It's the mother-child dynamic," Willow adds. "There is no color."

"Maybe one day that will go away," the Blind Side star replies. "Maybe one day we will be able to see with different eyes."