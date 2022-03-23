Sandra Bullock recently told PEOPLE that she and Channing Tatum were “mortified” about getting calls that their daughters were fighting at school

Sandra Bullock Says Her and Channing Tatum's Daughters Were 'At Each Other's Throats' in Preschool

Sandra Bullock is opening up about the drama between her and Channing Tatum's daughters.

During a screening of their film, The Lost City, in New York City last week, the 57-year-old actress revealed that her daughter Laila and Tatum's daughter Everly used to bicker when they were in preschool.

"Channing and I were always getting called by the principal of our school because our daughters were at each other's throats," Bullock tells PEOPLE. "It's not the case anymore, but like one of them was trying to outdo the other one and take the other one down. It was hilarious."

"So we were always praying it was the other one's daughter when we were called into the office," she quipped.

The actress added that their daughters' principal was always "gentle" breaking the news because she and Tatum were "mortified," but the drama was never one-sided.

"They're pretty equal," Bullock said, noting that Laila and Everly are now close friends after spending time together while their parents filmed The Lost City.

"They're both equally suited and they were both as strong but now we had a month for them to be quarantined while we were filming and it was a love fest," she explained. "Just sleepovers, everyone in my bed. It was everyone, not Channing. Just the kids. Channing got the night off, he was off with his buddies."

Earlier this week, Bullock also talked about her recent decision to take a break from the big screen after The Lost City.

While speaking to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) correspondent Sandra Vergara at the movie's Los Angeles premiere, Bullock explained that she is planning to spend more time with her "beautiful babies." Along with Laila, Bullock is also mom to son Louis, 11.

"I'm not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while," she said. "I have beautiful babies. I'd rather look at them."

Bullock added, "I'd rather look at them every day and have them be mad at me and annoyed and make memories with them for right now."