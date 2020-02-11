Sandra Bullock Jokes She's 'Going to Buy an Apartment Down the Street' from Her Kids' Colleges

Sandra Bullock‘s got some news for her kids if they were thinking of attending college far from home: She won’t be far away!

The 55-year-old actress recently sat down with friend and fellow actress Jennifer Aniston for Interview magazine, where she revealed her (very hands-on) plans for daughter Laila, 7½, and son Louis, 10, pursuing further schooling once they graduate high school.

“I gave them the places where they can go to college because that’s where Mommy feels comfortable living,” Bullock remarked. “I said, ‘You can go to these three colleges because I’m going to buy an apartment down the street.’ “

“You’re actually building a college at the bottom of the hill right now,” joked Aniston, 51. “By the time Louis and Laila are at the right ages, it’ll be [you saying], ‘I’ll just drive you there every single day. We can even walk and make it a physical experience.’ “

” ‘Jen says we need to get in 20,000 steps a day,’ ” Bullock said, before the Murder Mystery actress complimented her on her “lovely home,” “stunning man” and “gorgeous children.”

“I look at everyone who is trying to raise kids, and I go, ‘How are we supposed to raise children outside of a bubble? And show them the difference between right and wrong, and what kindness looks like, when it’s really hard to find it with all the noise on a screen?’ Screens are everywhere,” Bullock said.

“Do you just keep pointing to a higher power, going, ‘You have to answer to that thing. Don’t look at anything here on Earth. Just point up there’ ?” she asked.

Bullock previously opened up to PEOPLE in December 2018 about her new-at-the-time thriller Bird Box and how her life has become even more enriched since welcoming her children.

“We’re very lucky that we get to live in this moment in time where we get to choose what our family looks like, and I got to do that in real life. You imagine so many things for yourself, but when it appears it’s better than anything you could ever imagine,” she said. “What I loved about [Bird Box] is that it sort of mirrored what I feel about real life, in that my family is not how most people thought it would look, but it’s better.”

Image zoom Sandra Bullock George Pimentel/WireImage

The Ocean’s 8 star previously described her children as having big personalities of their own already that are wildly different from one another’s.

“Lou is super sensitive. I call him my 78-year-old son. He’s like Shecky Greene, a Jewish Catskills comic. He’s wise and kind,” Bullock said in an interview for InStyle‘s June 2018 issue. “I saw that when they handed him to me. There was a spiritual bigness to him. I was like, ‘I hope I don’t eff that up.’ “

As for her daughter? “Laila is just unafraid,” the actress shared. “She’s a fighter, and that’s the reason she’s here today. She fought to keep her spirit intact. Oh my God, what she is going to accomplish. She’s going to bring some real change.”