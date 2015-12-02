"When I look at Laila, there's no doubt in my mind that she was supposed to be here," the star tells PEOPLE exclusively

Sandra Bullock is a proud mom — times two!

The Oscar winner, 51, reveals exclusively to PEOPLE in this week’s issue that she has adopted a daughter, 3½-year-old Laila (pronounced Lila), a little girl from Louisiana who had been in foster care.

“When I look at Laila, there’s no doubt in my mind that she was supposed to be here,” says Bullock, who adopted son Louis, 5, in 2010.

“I can tell you absolutely, the exact right children came to me at the exact right time,” she adds.

The process of expanding her family began three years ago, with Louis helping to lead the way.

“Louis spearheaded this whole journey,” she says, and while the two siblings have since formed an inseparable bond, Bullock says the first stages of bringing Laila home required patience and plenty of reassurance.

“I knew she was scared, and all I wanted was for her to know Louis and I weren’t going anywhere,” she says of her daughter, who has brought “pink and glitter in the house mixed with Legos and Batmans.”

In new family photos featured in PEOPLE, taken by L.A. photographer Bryan Randall, whom Bullock has been dating, the star — who hopes to shine a light on the 415,129 children currently in foster care in the U.S. — reveals the playful dynamic she shares with her two children.

“My family is blended and diverse, nutty, and loving and understanding,” she says. “That’s a family.”

To learn more about adoption and fostering in the U.S., go to adoptuskids.org and kids-alliance.org.