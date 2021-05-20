Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli welcomed their first baby together, daughter George Elizabeth, in April

Samira Wiley on Being 'Terrified' as a Mom: ‘Pretty Sure I Thought I Killed Her a Couple Times’

Samira Wiley is opening up about the challenges of being a new mom.

On Wednesday, the Handmaid's Tale actress, 34, sat down for an interview on CBS This Morning where she discussed her first few weeks of motherhood, including some of the scarier moments of parenting.

Wiley, who welcomed her first baby, daughter George Elizabeth, with wife Lauren Morelli in April, said she is "so tired" since the birth of her daughter and has been "terrified" in her new role.

"I'm pretty sure I thought I killed her like a couple times," the actress jokingly said.

While the star said "every single thing has been amazing and awesome," she admitted that parenting can be "horrible sometimes when I don't know what's wrong with her and I can't get her to stop crying."

"But then I'm like, 'Did you just smile at me? Or was that gas?' I'm not sure, but I'm gonna go with the smile," she said with a laugh.

Earlier this month, Wiley announced the arrival of her newborn daughter in a post shared on Instagram on her first Mother's Day.

"Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George.💜," Wiley captioned an adorable photo of their newborn grasping both her moms' fingers.

"Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for," she continued, sharing George's birthdate: April 11.

Posting the same snapshot, Morelli, 38, wrote, "4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21 ❤️."

The actress later discussed her daughter's unique name while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, sharing that "people are very confused" as to why the couple named their baby girl George.

"We got to teach the new generation about this because I wish that I had some really in-depth story to tell people about George, cause I know that's what people want [and] you got to give the people what they want," she continued. "But I just really like the name, I just think it's really cute."