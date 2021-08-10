Samira Wiley, Garcelle Beauvais and More Celebrate 'Black Girl Magic' by Performing Kids' Audiobook

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic will be released on Sept. 28

Who runs the world?

Rebel Girls, the girl empowerment brand, is celebrating "Black Girl Magic" with a new kids' book — and a team of stars is showing support.

On Tuesday, the platform exclusively shared with PEOPLE that the audiobook of Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic will be narrated by actresses Samira Wiley, Montego Glover, Danielle Nicolet, Lovie Simone, television personality Garcelle Beauvais and model Philomena Kwao. The hardcover and audiobook will be published concurrently on Sept. 28.

"I cannot begin to describe my affection for this book. Truly one of the most uplifting pieces I've ever encountered," Glover, a Tony Award-nominated actress, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "It feels like reaching back in memory, coming home in celebration and doing good in the world all at once."

100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic, the fourth in the Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls series, tells the stories of remarkable Black women and girls, including tennis player Naomi Osaka, author Toni Morrison and aviator Bessie Coleman. The book features portraits illustrated by more than 60 Black female and non-binary artists. CaShawn Thompson, the creator of the #BlackGirlMagic hashtag, penned the foreword.

"Rebel Girls is dedicated to helping raise the most inspired and confident global generation of girls — which begins with young girls seeing themselves represented in empowering role models," the book's editor Lilly Workneh tells PEOPLE in a statement.

After reading 100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic, both Beauvais and Nicolet were introduced to some of the stories for the first time.

"I found reading the stories of these amazing women inspiring," says Nicolet in a statement. "There were so many stories I hadn't heard before. I'm proud to share them with kids who will grow up with a whole new set of heroes."

Adds Beauvais, "I had a wonderful time reading these stories. They are inspiring and I learned a lot."

The book creators hope young readers will have the same experience — and revel in learning about the bravery and brilliance of the women featured in it.