"I just really like the name," said the actress, who welcomed daughter George with wife Lauren Morelli on April 11

Samira Wiley Says Some People Are 'Very Confused' About Why She Named Her Newborn Daughter George

Samira Wiley is opening up about her newborn daughter's unique name.

When asked by Kimmel, 53, why the pair choose the name George for their baby girl, Wiley detailed, "People are very confused, some people, by it."

"We got to teach the new generation about this because I wish that I had some really in-depth story to tell people about George, cause I know that's what people want [and] you got to give the people what they want," she continued. "But I just really like the name, I just think it's really cute."

"I tried to do some research, I found out in the 1800s it was a girls name, but people don't believe me when I say that," the Orange Is the New Black star and writer added, before noting she was also told that Nancy Drew's best friend, who is a girl, was also named George.

Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli's daughter George | Credit: Samira Wiley/Instagram; Inset: Michael Kovac/Getty

Earlier this week, Wiley announced the arrival of her newborn daughter in a post shared on Instagram on her first Mother's Day.

"Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George.💜," Wiley captioned an adorable photo of their newborn grasping both her moms' fingers.

"Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for," she continued, sharing George's birthdate: April 11.

Posting the same snapshot, Morelli, 38, wrote, "4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21 ❤️."

During her late-night appearance, Wiley also talked about a prior Instagram post she shared in March, in which she was seen smiling coyly at the camera. The caption of the image read: "I have a secret."

When asked by Kimmel if the secret had anything to do with George, Wiley explained it did not and was rather about the latest season of The Handmaids Tale.

"Jimmy, the baby was not the secret," Wiley said. "This is a real window into who I am as a person."

Explaining that she "hadn't even thought about the baby when I posted the secret," Wiley said she shared the photo because her popular Hulu series "was coming out soon."