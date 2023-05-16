Sami Sheen Wishes Mom Denise Richards a Happy Mother's Day: 'Can't Thank You Enough'

Denise Richards got a special Mother's Day shoutout from daughter Sami.

The oldest of Richards' three girls shared throwback photos on her Instagram Story celebrating the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51.

"Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful mom," the 19-year-old wrote. "I can't thank you enough for everything you've done for me. I love you so much 🫶."

The photos show Richards and her two older daughters throughout the years, dressed as butterflies in one photo with their faces painted and posing together in another. In one photo, the Starship Troopers actress held a puppy which was gifted to her for Easter by one of the girls.

"Happy Easter!!! 🐣 My daughter brought a surprise & adopted this lil one for me. His name is Maverick after Tommy Cruise @tomcruise in #topgun obviously," she wrote. "He's a little buttercup we love him already. Have a wonderful Easter... 🐣."

Richards shares Sami and Lola, who turns 18 next month, with ex Charlie Sheen. She is also mom to daughter Eloise, who celebrates her 12th birthday later this month. Richards adopted Eloise as a single mom in 2011.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2019, Richards opened up about parenting her three girls and Eloise's special needs.

"I'm most proud of raising my kids, especially in a time that is very different from how I was raised," said Richards. "It's extremely hard to keep children grounded. This is not an easy time to grow up."

"Every child is different," she said. "You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don't know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what's best for your children, and you just do it."