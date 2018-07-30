Samantha Ponder Says Her Newborn Daughter Underwent 'Emergency Surgery': 'Our Worst Nightmare'

Samantha Ponder is counting her blessings following the birth of her daughter.

On Monday, the ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown host shared a series of black-and-white photos featuring newborn Price, whose arrival Ponder announced on July 23.

Alongside the photos, the new mom of three wrote an emotionally charged caption detailing a scary turn when, last week, baby Price “ended up in emergency surgery in the middle of the night” after “a series of terrifying and sudden events.”

“We were short on time and frankly, in shock,” explained Ponder, 32, noting that her daughter “made it” through the ordeal due to the “skill and decisiveness” of her surgical team at Mount Sinai in New York City.

“Her recovery in the #NICU was nothing short of miraculous for a tiny body that had just undergone such trauma,” she continued. “I cannot thank the women who cared for her day and night enough.”

“We are home now, still recovering, but overwhelmed with thankfulness for a God who provided real peace and comfort in the midst of our worst nightmare, incredible surgeons, doctors and nurses, parents who didn’t hesitate to jump on a plane and help and the prayers of friends and family who believed for her healing,” Ponder adds.

“Oh and thank you to my sweet friend @ellieholcomb for your song ‘Find You Here’ … it got me through hours of waiting room anxiety and fear that I didn’t think I’d be able to bear,” she writes. “Now, back to holding and singing (terribly) to this special girl.”

Also mom to son Robinson True, 13 months, and daughter Bowden “Scout” Sainte-Claire, 4, Ponder says she “often struggle[s] with social media” in an attempt to balance transparency, encouragement for others and not wanting to look like she’s complaining about her situation.

“My tendency to over analyze these decisions makes this post a little scary for me,” she admits. “I know I risk looking like I’m asking for sympathy or even pity.”

Says Ponder, “I’m abundantly aware of the undeserved goodness of God I’ve experienced early in life. Especially when it comes to the health of my children and loved ones. Last week, that changed in an instant.”