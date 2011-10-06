Samantha Harris's Daughter Josselyn Turns 4!
Happy birthday Josselyn Sydney Hess!
Samantha Harris‘s eldest daughter turned 4 on Sept. 23 with a Little Mermaid-themed pool party at the Entertainment Tonight correspondent’s Los Angeles-area home.
Joined by nine pals, Josselyn and friends enjoyed a jumpy house, a water slide and a red-velvet Ariel cake surrounded by turquoise-frosted, chocolate chocolate-chip cupcakes. (Cupcake flavor was Josselyn’s choice, cake flavor was Mom’s, Harris tells PEOPLE!)
The children went home with goody bags filled with Name Your Tune CDs personalized with each child’s name and labeled “Joss’s Cool Pool Tunes,” labels from Mabel’s Labels and light-up Stride Rite shoes.
