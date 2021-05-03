Samantha Busch Reveals She Is Not Pregnant Following Embryo Transfer: 'Infertility Is Cruel'

Samantha Busch recounted her embryo transfer experience on her Instagram Story, sharing that after a "positive" few weeks the pair received bad news

Samantha Busch is opening up about a difficult few weeks after finding out that she is not pregnant.

On Saturday, the wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch shared a candid video on her Instagram Story detailing her latest pregnancy attempt via an embryo transfer, which brought the couple hopeful news but ultimately proved unsuccessful.

Samantha, who shares son Brexton, 6 this month, with husband Kyle, 36, began the video on April 21, explaining that she and Kyle had gone for an ultrasound appointment where the doctors found a gestational sac but it was "way smaller than what it was supposed to and they didn't see anything in it."

"They assumed it was going to be something called a blighted ovum, basically that you're growing a sack, HCG levels still go up but it's an empty sack," she explained.

The mom of one, 34, said the news was "really hard to process" as her doctors told her to come back in a week and to "still be hopeful" as the sac could have been a result of delayed implantation.

That weekend, Samantha said she experienced "cramps all day and started bleeding" which she assumed meant she would "start miscarrying." To get her mind off of things, Samantha and Kyle went to Richmond where she said she "locked myself in a bus so I didn't have to see anyone."

The following Wednesday, Samantha and Kyle received unexpected news during her vaginal ultrasound. Samantha explained that her doctor discovered "two little sacs," one of which "came out of nowhere."

"I was on cloud 9," Samantha recalled of finding out there was another sac. "We saw the ultrasound and both literally like jaws to the floor, couldn't close our mouths, just like unbelievable."

As the doctor could only hear a "flutter" of a heartbeat at that point, Samantha and Kyle were asked to return the following week to find out more.

"So this is crazy, super crazy, even all the doctors are like 'This is not textbook by any means,' Maybe we'll have two little peanuts," Samantha said.

kyle and samantha busch with their son Credit: Erin Bowman

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle and Samantha Busch on Their Journey to Parenthood

The video then transitioned to April 29, when Samantha returned to her ultrasound appointment to learn more about the two sacs.

"This has just been the longest wait ever. Last time I went in I was kind of checked out, there's been so much hope these last 8 days," she said. "I'm just really nervous. Just been praying that it's gonna work. Got my hopes up there might be two of them. I just feel like it's been emotionally, mentally really hard."

Samantha appeared with Kyle in the last part of the video, which was filmed on April 30. She explained that the last few weeks had been "really difficult" as the "flicker" of a heartbeat and second sac provided "so much hope."

"We spent those days thinking what a nursery would be like with two, thinking about identical twins, thinking about what we would name them. It was so positive seeing that flicker snap second sack starting to form," she recalled.

kyle-busch-3 Kyle Busch and wife Samantha | Credit: Courtesy Kyle Busch

"We went in this time and got really bad news, that there's nothing there," Kyle jumped in.

"In either of them," added Samantha through her tears. "That means I will either naturally miscarry over the next few days or medically. I feel like we did everything right. This just has been the hardest round. I just felt like it was going to be okay. I think infertility is just cruel and it's not fair."

For more than eight years, Samantha and Kyle have struggled with infertility, experiencing everything from a miscarriage to a failed IVF attempt and, in November, a second IVF failure while using an otherwise healthy surrogate.

In March, Samantha opened up to PEOPLE about the toll the couple's fertility struggle has taken on their marriage. During one point after Samantha's miscarriage, the couple even considered divorce.