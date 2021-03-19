Kyle Busch's Wife Samantha Says Recent Embryo Transfer Went 'Amazing': 'She's in There'

"Even though we have been thru this so many times the whole process is still so surreal to me," Samantha Busch writes of her fertility struggles

Samantha Busch and her husband Kyle are looking ahead to their family's future with positive vibes.

On Wednesday, Samantha, 34, shared a video on Instagram, where she revealed that a recent embryo transfer she had undergone "went amazing." The pair, who are already parents to 5½-year-old son Brexton Locke, are looking to welcome a second baby.

Sharing various images and videos in the post, Samantha also included a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Brexton from a recent appointment as well. Towards the end of the clip, Samantha speaks directly to the camera about the emotional process.

"Guys! She's in," Samantha begins, visibly tearing up in the video. "It all went wonderful, I'm just laying here right now and they said that my lining looked great, she thawed out perfectly and everything went wonderful."

"So now she's in there and I'm just praying that this is the time that it all works," she then adds, with the clip coming to a close with a still of her family posing with an image taken of the embryo.

"Our transfer went AMAZING, thank you God 🙌," Samantha wrote alongside the post as well. "They said she looked perfect and the actual transfer was a breeze! Now we pray and hope this is the time it works 💖."

"Even though we have been thru this so many times the whole process is still so surreal to me. Knowing as I was laying there waiting she was in a different room, thawed out and ready to be put in me," she continued. "All morning I was vibrating with anticipation, excited and also stressed with all the what if's."

"But I told myself I'm going to push all the nerves down and not think about the what if's. Really what good are they anyways??" she added. "I'm instead continuing to know this is in God's hands, to trust, to believe this time I'm pregnant and Brexton will have a sibling."

Samantha also thanked all those following along on her fertility journey, noting that the messages she receives mean so much to her. "This amazing community is a huge part of the reason we have been able to stay so encouraged throughout all the trials," she wrote. "From the bottom of my heart thank you."

While things are looking up for Samantha and her NASCAR driver beau, 35, the pair recently opened up about how they did have to recalibrate their marriage amid their fertility struggles.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, sat down for an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger, in which they discussed how suffering a miscarriage and the fertility struggles that followed impacted their relationship.

"I will admit there have been times that we have both been so supportive to each other and then there have been times through this journey that we both are like, 'Are we gonna make it? I don't know if as a couple we're gonna make it,' " Samantha recalled. "Sure, on Instagram it looks all flowers and puppies and everything is perfect, but it's not."

"We ended up going to counseling," she continued. "We ended up prioritizing each other again. We had to really sit down and say: 'Okay, we love each other. The way that we're processing a miscarriage and fertility stuff is not lining up and we're just fighting nonstop. We have to do something about this.' "