Sam Worthington Shares the Meaning of His Sons' Names and What They Think of Him Being Famous

The Avatar: The Way of Water star talked about sons Rocket, Racer and River on The Jennifer Hudson Show Wednesday

By
Published on December 14, 2022 10:25 AM

Sam Worthington didn't choose his three sons' monikers just because he liked their sound.

The Avatar: The Way of Water star, 46, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he dished about the meaning behind the names of his kids: Rocket, 7½, Racer, 6, and their younger brother River.

"Obviously we didn't get past 'R' in the book," Worthington said, laughing. "But yeah, we couldn't have Rocket and then go with George. I wanted them to mean something, so Rocket means to ascend; Racer came from a poem about a kid that embraces life, embraces being part of the human race."

And the youngest defied his parents' expectations. "Then River, we wanted something a bit more calm, but he's always a torrent. He's the worst. He's the wildest," the Australian actor told host Jennifer Hudson.

So far, the three children — whose mom is Lara Bingle Worthington, whom Worthington wed in 2014 — don't realize he's famous.

"At the moment, they think my job is Dad, and that's all that matters," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

sam worthington
Sam Worthington. The Jennifer Hudson Show

Avatar: The Way of Water has yet to open in theaters, but Worthington says filming for the next installment has practically wrapped.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, the actor told host Jimmy Fallon that "about 80, 90 percent" of the third Avatar movie has already been filmed.

In addition, part of the fourth film has been shot as well: "We did a few scenes because the kids were aging out."

"There's five in the saga, if we're lucky enough to get it," Worthington said.

Sam Worthington
Sam Worthington and Lara Bingle Worthington. Don Arnold/WireImage

Though three more Avatar films are already slated to release in 2024, 2026 and 2028, Worthington, like franchise writer-director James Cameron, said that the success of the long-awaited sequel will dictate how much of the Na'vi's future will make it to the screen.

"We're not arrogant enough to assume it's going to connect," the actor said of the soon-to-be-released Way of Water. "We really hope so, because we love the movie and hope other people do too."

Asked what he thinks of the follow-up to the groundbreaking 2009 movie, the actor said that it doesn't just measure up to the original — "it blows it away."

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Friday.

Related Articles
Kate Hudson attends a drinks reception for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
Blake Shelton Gifted Jennifer Hudson a Goat
Blake Shelton Surprised Jennifer Hudson's Son with a Goat for Christmas a Few Years Ago
Jewel Kelly Clarkson single moms
Kelly Clarkson and Jewel Bond Over Solo Holidays as Single Moms: 'It's Weird'
pink
Watch Pink's Daughter Impressively Sing an Olivia Rodrigo Song in Her First Recital: 'Nailed It'
John Stamos and Son Billy Rock Stoic Poses in Photos from Their Trip to New York City
John Stamos Shares Sweet Photos with Son Billy, 4, from Family Trip to New York City
Molly Bernard Discusses How She and Wife Hannah Conceived with Home Insemination Kit
Pregnant Molly Bernard Details Her and Wife Hannah's 'Miraculous' Journey with Home Insemination
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sanela Diana Jenkins attends Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Presenting Sponsor Neuro Brands, LLC on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC)
'RHOBH' 's Star Diana Jenkins Is Pregnant at 49 After Suffering Miscarriage: 'Long Way to Go'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmFl1tWvtu6/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D chrissyteigen Verified A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for us lol. We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery with our @cravingsbychrissyteigen baking mixes at @westfieldcenturycity Santa’s North Pole Journey and loved meeting all of you. Thank you thank you all for coming and for helping us raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. We love you all and hope everyone has a wonderful holiday ♥️♥️
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pose for Family Selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus: 'Big Win for Us'
Sharna Burgess Says 'Intrusive Mom Thoughts' Is a 'Real Thing': 'If You Know You Know' https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cl9nI4mJosx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Sharna Burgess Says 'Intrusive Mom Thoughts' Are a 'Real Thing': 'If You Know, You Know'
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 07: Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented at the Hordern on December 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Rebel Wilson Says Her First Onscreen Kiss with a Woman 'Changed My Love Life Completely'
Robin Thicke and April Geary
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Celebrate Son Luca's Birthday: 'Every Day with You Is Sunshine'
Rosie O'Donnell Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Chelsea's Older Kids, Riley and Skylar https://www.instagram.com/p/CmCr2gzSnXs/
Rosie O'Donnell Shares Adorable New Photo of Granddaughters Riley and Skylar in Matching Outfits
tori spelling
Tori Spelling Laments Son Getting Sick Days After Return to School: 'It's Like Groundhog's Day'
Georgina Rodríguez Shows Daughter's Baby Doll in Her Purse as They Leave Qatar After World Cup
Georgina Rodríguez Leaves Qatar with Daughter After Cristiano Ronaldo's Tearful World Cup Exit
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and mother Uma Thurman pose at the opening night of the new musical "Some Like It Hot!" on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Uma Thurman and Daughter Luna, 10, Snap Rare Red Carpet Photo at 'Some Like It Hot' Broadway Opening