Sam Worthington Shares the Meaning of His Sons' Names and What They Think of Him Being Famous

Sam Worthington didn't choose his three sons' monikers just because he liked their sound.

The Avatar: The Way of Water star, 46, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he dished about the meaning behind the names of his kids: Rocket, 7½, Racer, 6, and their younger brother River.

"Obviously we didn't get past 'R' in the book," Worthington said, laughing. "But yeah, we couldn't have Rocket and then go with George. I wanted them to mean something, so Rocket means to ascend; Racer came from a poem about a kid that embraces life, embraces being part of the human race."

And the youngest defied his parents' expectations. "Then River, we wanted something a bit more calm, but he's always a torrent. He's the worst. He's the wildest," the Australian actor told host Jennifer Hudson.

So far, the three children — whose mom is Lara Bingle Worthington, whom Worthington wed in 2014 — don't realize he's famous.

"At the moment, they think my job is Dad, and that's all that matters," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sam Worthington. The Jennifer Hudson Show

Avatar: The Way of Water has yet to open in theaters, but Worthington says filming for the next installment has practically wrapped.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, the actor told host Jimmy Fallon that "about 80, 90 percent" of the third Avatar movie has already been filmed.

In addition, part of the fourth film has been shot as well: "We did a few scenes because the kids were aging out."

"There's five in the saga, if we're lucky enough to get it," Worthington said.

Sam Worthington and Lara Bingle Worthington. Don Arnold/WireImage

Though three more Avatar films are already slated to release in 2024, 2026 and 2028, Worthington, like franchise writer-director James Cameron, said that the success of the long-awaited sequel will dictate how much of the Na'vi's future will make it to the screen.

"We're not arrogant enough to assume it's going to connect," the actor said of the soon-to-be-released Way of Water. "We really hope so, because we love the movie and hope other people do too."

Asked what he thinks of the follow-up to the groundbreaking 2009 movie, the actor said that it doesn't just measure up to the original — "it blows it away."

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Friday.