"They think I'm funny," Avatar star Sam Worthington tells PEOPLE of his kids' opinions about his dancing skills

Sam Worthington is known for his acting skills, but behind closed doors, he can also bust quite the move.

“Last night with my kids at home,” the Avatar star, 40, tells PEOPLE of how recently he danced. “We were just dancing in the front room like we normally do. I’ve got young kids. I think we had some cartoon that was playing.”

“I’m not good by other people’s standards, but my kids like me dancing,” Worthington admits. “They think I’m funny. My son was banging a bongo drum and revving me up.”

The Australian actor, who recently starred in Hacksaw Ridge,says his last moment of bliss wasn’t a moment so much as a recurring theme in his life related to someone extremely special to him: wife Lara Bingle Worthington.

“Every second that I spend with my wife,” says the father of two, who shares son Rocket Zot, 21 months, and a second child born late last year with Bingle Worthington.

“I have Valentine’s Day every day because my wife is the perfect gift,” continues Worthington of his wife, who is a model as well as founder, CEO and creative director of The Base, a tanning and bronzing product retailer.

“That’s why I love her so much — she can tell me how it is, all the normal stuff, fight, complain, but I love her for every piece of that,” he adds.