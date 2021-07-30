Sam Hunt Says Having Babies with Wife Hannah Is 'on the Agenda Right Now': 'Sooner Than Later'

Sam Hunt wants to become a father in the near future.

During an appearance on KISS Country 99.9 Miami's TC & Dina radio show this week, the "Hard to Forget" singer, 36, said that he and wife Hannah are getting serious about welcoming children into their family. The couple celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in April.

"I hope so. We've been talking about it for a while, but we've really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that's on the agenda right now. And I'm hoping that we'll have some good news sooner than later."

Back in July 2018, Hunt told Entertainment Tonight that he was experiencing baby fever, ready to welcome a new addition.

"My brother had a baby about a year ago. I've been ... watching him grow up through pictures mostly. That has escalated my baby fever a little bit," said Hunt at the time. "I've always wanted to have lots of kids, so it's not something new. ... I had two brothers; three [kids] has always been a number that works with me."

He then added that he would wait a little longer before becoming a dad, telling ET, "I don't know that I'm as responsible as an adult as my parents were, so I'm afraid of taking them on too quickly. I have some growing to do, so we'll see. I'm going to stretch it out. So I may age out of, even if I wanted to have six or seven, there may have to be a point where I have to call it."

Sam and Hannah Hunt Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Their relationship — including the breakup — has been heavily documented Hunt's music throughout his career.

The country music star famously apologized to Hannah for writing so much about her in his song "Drinkin Too Much," in which he sings, "I'm sorry I named the album Montevallo / I'm sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media / I'm sorry you can't listen to the radio / I know you want your privacy / You've got nothing to say to me / But I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me."