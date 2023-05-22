Sam Hunt Shares Adorable, Rare Photos of Daughter Lucy Louise and Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler

Sam Hunt is enjoying quality family time!

On Friday, the country singer posted a series of Instagram photos of his daughter Lucy Louise, and his pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler aboard a boat.

"She is worth far more than rubies," he captioned the series.

In one photo, 12-month-old Lucy sits on her dad's knee, while in another Hunt, 38, rests his hand on Fowler's baby bump. More picture-perfect candids were also included in the carousel, including the "Take Your Time" singer and Fowler holding Lucy — and her adorable floral sun hat — in the water.

"Just staring at her [Lucy], watching her grow little by little because when I leave I realize how much she is growing," the proud dad said on Audacy's Katie & Company podcast in September. "And I'm missing a little bit of it, but when I'm home I make sure not to miss any of it."

He continued:"[Fatherhood] has given me such a sense of purpose — at home and out on the road. A new appreciation for life in general. I think I leveled up overnight, evolved 10 or 20 years overnight."

In April, a rep for the singer confirmed to PEOPLE that Hunt was expecting his second baby with his wife. Hunt announced the exciting news at his Las Vegas concert at the Resorts World Theatre on April 21, Entertainment Tonight reported, citing an eyewitness.

The Cedartown, Georgia native revealed the arrival of Lucy Louise in May 2022 during his set at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert in Nashville.

The couple's happy news came weeks after a judge signed off on Fowler's request to call off her divorce from Hunt, which she initially filed in February. Fowler withdrew her initial complaint hours later and re-filed the same day in a different county. A judge approved the request in April, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In her divorce filing, Fowler said Hunt was guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and adultery, and indicated that she believed "all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted."

"They are doing their best every day," a source told PEOPLE previously of the pair, who quietly married in April 2017 after years of dating on and off.

"Sam and his wife are continually looking forward to the next chapter," the source added. "He's just thinking about his family and what's to come."

The pair's rocky road to romance inspired much of Hunt's debut album Montevallo in 2014, though he later apologized to Fowler in the lyrics of "Drinkin' Too Much" for disrupting her privacy.

"I'm sorry I named the album Montevallo / I'm sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media / I'm sorry you can't listen to the radio / I know you want your privacy / You've got nothing to say to me," he sang in the 2017 song.