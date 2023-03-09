Sam Hunt Shares Rare Look at Daughter Lucy Louise in Family Video with Wife: Watch

Sam Hunt is reflecting on generations as he stands with his family in a cryptic new video

Published on March 9, 2023 03:25 PM
Sam Hunt Shares First Look at Daughter Lucy Louise in 'Generations' Video
Sam Hunt with wife Hannah Lee Fowler and daughter Lucy Louise. Photo: Sam Hunt/youtube

Sam Hunt is sharing a rare glimpse of his baby girl.

The country singer, 38, recently shared a video called "Generations," where Charles Bukowski's "Bluebird" is recited as Hunt appears alone, looking around a gray-toned outdoor space.

The camera then pans to the sky and back to Hunt, who then walks toward his family. He holds daughter Lucy Louise and walks toward wife Hannah Lee Fowler, and next to him, another man holds a baby a bit younger than the 9-month-old, with a few more people in the background.

In a September appearance on Audacy's Katie & Company podcast, the country singer said he's been spending his spare time "hanging out with my new baby girl as much as possible."

"Just staring at her, watching her grow little by little because when I leave I realize how much she is growing," the proud dad said of daughter Lucy, born in May. "And I'm missing a little bit of it, but when I'm home, I make sure not to miss any of it."

"So I've been really enjoying being around her and her mom and just experiencing the whole miracle of being a new dad."

Calling fatherhood "a life-changing deal, a bucket-list deal," Hunt said that he is looking forward to "having, hopefully, some more."

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler. Getty

"[Fatherhood] has given me such a sense of purpose — at home and out on the road. A new appreciation for life in general. I think I leveled up overnight, evolved 10 or 20 years overnight," he said.

"I waited until having my first one, but I'm trying to have as many as I can before I age out, before we age out."

