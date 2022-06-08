Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Welcome Baby Girl Lucy Lu Weeks After Calling Off Divorce

"I've been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks," Sam Hunt said on Tuesday, announcing that he and wife Hannah Lee Fowler were new parents

Sam Hunt is officially a dad!

The country singer, 37, and wife Hannah Lee Fowler, 33, welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Lucy Lu, in May.

Their happy news was announced by Hunt on Tuesday during his set at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert in Nashville.

"I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu," Hunt said from the stage of the Ryman Auditorium, according to video captured by Music Mayhem magazine.

He went on to talk about how fatherhood has changed him already.

"I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago," Hunt said, holding back tears. "I've been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks. I just want to say up here on the Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of country music for the last 10 years."

It's unclear exactly when Lucy Lu was born. A rep for Hunt had no comment on the happy news.

The couple's happy news comes weeks after a judge signed off on Fowler's request to call off her divorce from Hunt.

She had filed for divorce in February, but withdrew her initial complaints hours later and re-filed the same day in a different county. A judge approved the request in April, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In her divorce filing, Fowler said Hunt was guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and adultery, and indicated that she believes "all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted."

"They are doing their best every day," a source told PEOPLE previously of the pair, who quietly married in April 2017 after years of dating on and off. "Sam and his wife are continually looking forward to the next chapter. He's just thinking about his family and what's to come."

News that they were expecting a baby was initially revealed in Fowler's divorce documents, which cited she was due to give birth in May. Hunt then confirmed in March that Fowler was pregnant.

"I haven't talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way," the "Body Like a Back Road" singer said while serving as a guest co-host for Country Countdown USA. "I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life."

While Hunt did not address the state of his marriage, he did indicate that he and Fowler were working together to choose a name for their daughter.