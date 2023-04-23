Sam Hunt Expecting Second Baby with Wife Hannah Lee Fowler

The country singer and his wife are already parents to daughter Lucy Louise

Published on April 23, 2023 12:19 PM
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Singer-songwriter Sam Hunt (L) and Hannah Lee Fowler (R) attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sam Hunt is going to be a dad again!

PEOPLE can confirm that the country singer, 38, is expecting his second baby with wife Hannah Lee Fowler.

Hunt announced the exciting news at his Las Vegas concert at Resorts World Theatre on Friday evening, Entertainment Tonight reported, citing an eyewitness.

The "Make You Miss Me" singer is already a dad to daughter Lucy Louise with Fowler.

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Sam Hunt (L) and Hannah Lee Fowler arrive at 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)
C Flanigan/Getty

Hunt and Fowler welcomed Lucy in May 2022, the singer revealed a month later during his set at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert in Nashville.

The couple's happy news came weeks after a judge signed off on Fowler's request to call off her divorce from Hunt, which she had initially filed for in February. Fowler withdrew her initial complaints hours later and re-filed the same day in a different county. A judge approved the request in April, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

In her divorce filing, Fowler said Hunt was guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and adultery, and indicated that she believed "all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted."

"They are doing their best every day," a source told PEOPLE previously of the pair, who quietly married in April 2017 after years of dating on and off. "Sam and his wife are continually looking forward to the next chapter. He's just thinking about his family and what's to come."

Back in September, Hunt appeared on Audacy's Katie & Company podcast, where he said he had been spending his spare time "hanging out with my new baby girl as much as possible."

"Just staring at her, watching her grow little by little because when I leave I realize how much she is growing," the proud dad said of Lucy. "And I'm missing a little bit of it, but when I'm home I make sure not to miss any of it. So I've been really enjoying being around her and her mom, and just experiencing the whole miracle of being a new dad."

Calling fatherhood "a life-changing deal, a bucket-list deal," the country star added that he is looking forward to "having, hopefully, some more."

"[Fatherhood] has given me such a sense of purpose — at home and out on the road. A new appreciation for life in general. I think I leveled up overnight, evolved 10 or 20 years overnight," Hunt said.

