Sam Hunt Says Becoming a Dad Has Given Him 'Such a Sense of Purpose': 'I Leveled Up'

Sam Hunt is loving life as a new dad.

Speaking of his summer in an appearance on Audacy's Katie & Company podcast, the country singer said he's been spending his spare time "hanging out with my new baby girl as much as possible."

"Just staring at her, watching her grow little by little because when I leave I realize how much she is growing," the proud dad said of daughter Lucy Lu, born in May. "And I'm missing a little bit of it, but when I'm home I make sure not to miss any of it. So I've been really enjoying being around her and her mom, and just experiencing the whole miracle of being a new dad."

Calling fatherhood "a life-changing deal, a bucket-list deal," Hunt, 37, said that he is looking forward to "having, hopefully, some more."

"[Fatherhood] has given me such a sense of purpose — at home and out on the road. A new appreciation for life in general. I think I leveled up overnight, evolved 10 or 20 years overnight," he shared.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler. Jason Kempin/Getty

"I waited until having my first one, but I'm trying to have as many as I can before I age out, before we age out."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hunt was asked about Lucy's name and revealed her name is Lucy Louise, both of which are family names. Teasing that he likes the "old lady names"," Hunt joked, "I didn't want her to have a hot girl name."

The songwriter also shared that he has written his daughter a lullaby. "It was just a little song I could sing to her when she was still growing in the womb, and it means a lot to me but I don't think I'll put it on a record," he said.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler. Getty

Hunt and wife Hannah Lee Fowler welcomed Lucy in May, the singer revealed in June during his set at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert in Nashville.

The couple's happy news came weeks after a judge signed off on Fowler's request to call off her divorce from Hunt, which she had initially filed for in February.

Fowler withdrew her initial complaints hours later and re-filed the same day in a different county. A judge approved the request in April, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

In her divorce filing, Fowler said Hunt was guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and adultery, and indicated that she believed "all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted."

"They are doing their best every day," a source told PEOPLE previously of the pair, who quietly married in April 2017 after years of dating on and off. "Sam and his wife are continually looking forward to the next chapter. He's just thinking about his family and what's to come."